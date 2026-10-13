Who Was Parvinder Singh Jhota? Anti-Drug Activist Shot Dead In Punjab’s Mansa

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, popularly known as Jhota, who was shot dead at a chemist shop in Punjab’s Mansa on Tuesday, had gained prominence for confronting suspected drug peddlers and exposing the alleged illegal sale of addictive medicines.

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Jhota was questioning the shop owner, Ashwani Kumar, over the alleged sale of certain medicines to a customer when the confrontation turned fatal. He was recording the exchange on his mobile phone when he was shot. The incident was captured in a live video streamed on his Facebook page.

From kabaddi player to anti-drug campaigner

A native of Mansa, Jhota was a freestyle kabaddi player before becoming actively involved in the fight against drug abuse. He formed an ‘Anti-Drug Task Force’ and would personally confront suspected drug dealers before handing them over to the police.

He also launched the ‘Nasha Roko, Rozgar Do’ (Stop Drugs, Provide Employment) campaign in villages, encouraging residents to take collective action against drug abuse. His initiative inspired the formation of similar committees in villages across Mansa and Bathinda.

While his activism brought him into the spotlight, his methods of confronting alleged drug sellers also led to clashes with the police.

Previous confrontation with accused chemist

Jhota’s killing has brought renewed attention to a 2023 incident involving Kumar, the chemist shop owner accused of shooting him.

In July 2023, Jhota and his supporters allegedly paraded Kumar through a market in Mansa with a garland of shoes around his neck, accusing him of selling banned drugs.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against Kumar based on Jhota’s complaint. However, the police subsequently booked Jhota as well for allegedly taking the law into his own hands.

The earlier confrontation has now emerged as a significant backdrop to the fatal shooting, highlighting the history of conflict between the activist and the chemist.