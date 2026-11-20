Who Was Naseem Durrani? D-Company-Linked Gangster Killed In Bulandshahr Encounter, Had Over 25 Criminal Cases |

Gangster Naseem Durrani, allegedly associated with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company network, was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday. A joint operation involving the Delhi Police and Noida Special Task Force (STF) led to his death after investigators tracked him down in connection with the November 16 murder of a 26-year-old man in northeast Delhi.

Durrani, who was also known as Rizwan, reportedly had more than 25 criminal cases against him, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and extortion. His alleged criminal network extended across northeast Delhi and parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

From Local Gangster To Alleged D-Company Associate

A native of Bulandshahr, Durrani's criminal record reportedly dates back to 2010, when he was arrested in a murder case. Over the years, he allegedly became involved in several violent incidents and developed connections with criminal groups operating across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

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His alleged association with Mumbai underworld operative Chhota Shakeel brought him under the spotlight beyond local gang rivalries. According to police-linked accounts, Durrani was introduced to Shakeel around 2016-17 through another criminal, Juned Chaudhary.

Among the serious allegations against him was an alleged conspiracy to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, who was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail at the time. He was also reportedly named in a plot targeting writer and political commentator Tarek Fatah. However, these allegations have not been established as judicial findings.

Durrani's social media profile reportedly reflected his notorious image, with his Instagram bio reading: "Name: Badnaam (Notorious) | Address: Tihar Jail | Age: To live | Work: To kill." Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

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Gang Rivalries And A Series Of Killings In Delhi

Durrani's name was also associated with an alleged turf war involving rival gangs in northeast Delhi. His reported rivalry with Raja Mewati, popularly known as Akki Don, was linked to disputes over local businesses, including auto-rickshaw operators and scrap dealers.

The conflict allegedly intensified after Mewati was shot dead in Khajuri Khas on May 26, 2026. Weeks later, on June 15, Durrani's alleged associate and financier Rashid, also known as Paniwala, was murdered in Dayalpur's Nehru Vihar. A rival group allegedly led by Haroon Saifi was suspected of involvement.

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Sameer Murder Case Led Police To Bulandshahr

Durrani had recently come under investigation following the November 16 murder of 26-year-old Sameer near Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's camp office in Sonia Vihar. Sameer was reportedly riding a scooty when motorcycle-borne attackers intercepted him and opened fire, discharging more than a dozen rounds.

Suspecting Durrani's involvement, investigators launched a search operation. Intelligence inputs eventually led the police to Bulandshahr.

During the subsequent joint operation, Durrani allegedly opened fire when officers attempted to apprehend him. He was killed in the retaliatory exchange of gunfire, bringing an end to the search for the wanted gangster.