Who Was Aman Kumar Sharma? 30-Year-Old Delhi Judge Dies By Suicide At Safdarjung Home

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New Delhi: A 30-year-old judge was found dead at his residence in south Delhi’s Safdarjung area on Saturday. Aman Kumar Sharma, a Delhi court judge, was found hanging at his residence in the Safdarjung area. His body was reportedly found inside the bathroom of his Green Park home.

Sharma was found hanging from a ceiling fan, and his brother-in-law informed the police. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and, while suicide is suspected, all angles are being investigated, an official was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Who was Aman Kumar Sharma?

Aman Kumar Sharma handled both criminal and civil cases. He earned his BA and LLB from Symbiosis Law School in Pune in 2018 and joined the Delhi Judicial Services on 19 June 2021, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

As a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) and a civil judge, he handled a variety of criminal and civil cases. Sharma began working as the full-time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, North-East District, at the Karkardooma Courts in Delhi on 18 October 2025.

He was appointed full-time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in October 2025. He had earlier served in various jurisdictions as a Judicial Magistrate First Class and Civil Judge.

Police said statements of concerned persons are being recorded and relevant circumstances leading to the incident are being examined.