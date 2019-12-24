Who to believe? Javadekar says NPR not related to NRC, Rijiju said it was 'first step' in Rajya Sabha

While it’s the norm for BJP ministers to say different things about the same topic, CAA-NRC protest have shown that ministers aren’t even on the same page when it comes to the NRC.

From Parliament to rally speeches, the BJP has been batting for NRC and yet PM Modi said at RamLeela Maidan that ‘no discussions on NRC had taken place’.

On Tuesday, Prakash Javadekar said that the NPR wouldn’t be used as NRC.

He was quoted saying by news agency ANI: “We have never said that NPR (National Population Register) will be used as NRC (National Register of Citizens). I completely deny.”

Yet on Nov 2014, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju had told Rajya Sabha that NPR was the first step towards creation of the NRIC.