WHO lauds PM Modi for making COVID-19 response into a Jan Andolan

New Delhi: Lauding the efforts by India in the fight against COVID-19, country representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Roderico Ofrin on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making it a Jan Andolan (people's movement).

"The access, affordability and the speed which you get the result of the test, communicating and engaging with the community to be able to do COVID-19 appropriate behaviours-- it was all on the call of Prime Minister, the Jan Andolan," Dr Ofrin told ANI here.

The WHO country's representative also said that the Government of India should be proud of the resilience shown during the pandemic.

"Considering the magnitude of the population, 1.3 billion, 37 states and UTs, 770 districts and multiply the key public health actions into that for that government of India has to be very proud of," he added.

Ofrin further remarked the vaccination drive by the country is successful.

"Bringing diligence and disciplined response to vaccination is another area of responsibility. We see that it has been successful as six million have been vaccinated and it is the fastest rate of vaccination happening," he said.