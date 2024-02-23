Who Is Yana Mir? Kashmiri Activist Receiving Nationwide Praises For Her UK Parliament Speech

Yana Mir | Instagram

The name of Yana Mir has become the most talked-about name in the country after her speech in the UK Parliament yesterday. Clips of her speech in the UK Parliament have taken the internet by storm.

Many individuals on social media are commending her for rejecting Pakistan's portrayal that Kashmiri residents endure atrocities from the Indian army. Many have voiced their pride in Mir for confidently articulating her views in the UK Parliament.

Yana, strongly denounced the propaganda mechanism by Pakistan to "dent India's image on the international stage" and said that she is completely safe and free in "Kashmir, which is a part of India." In her statement at the 'Sankalp Divas' hosted by the UK Parliament in London, she urged the international media community to "stop dividing" the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She even stated that "she is not Malala Yusufzai," who had to flee her country because of severe threats of terrorism, as her country will always stay strong and united against the forces of terrorism.

"I am not a Malala Yusufzai, because I am free and safe in my country, India. In my homeland, Kashmir, which is part of India. I will never need to run and seek refuge in your country. I will never be a Malala Yusufzai but I object to Malala for defaming my country, my progressive homeland, by calling it oppressed. I object to all such toolkit members from social media and international media, who have never cared to visit Indian Kashmir but fabricate stories of oppression from there," Mir said in the UK Parliament.

Who is Yana Mir?

Yana Mir is a social activist and journalist from Jammu and Kashmir. She resides in Srinagar. It is said that she is the first woman YouTube vlogger from Kashmir who covers politics. Her YouTube channel has more than 200,000 followers, and more than 165 videos have been uploaded on it.

She was born in Kashmir's Anantnag. Her grandfather served as a policeman.

After studying in Kashmir, she completed her further studies at Delhi University and Mumbai College.

She is associated with NGOs working for youth and women empowerment.

Netizens showering praises

A user on X wrote, "Yana Mir, your words have filled me with pride for Kashmiris. It seems Kashmir is now on the brink of a breakthrough. We must ensure the success continues."

Yana Mir your words made me feel proud of Kashmiris. Now Kashmir is at the take off point. Must press home the success. — virender thapar (@Thapar77Thapar) February 23, 2024