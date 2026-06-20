Who Is Vivek Aggarwal? Top Indian Bureaucrat Elected FATF Vice President

Vivek Aggarwal, Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) |

New Delhi: In a major diplomatic and strategic victory for India, senior bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal was elected Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog responsible for combating money laundering and terror financing.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the development as a 'major win for India' and said the appointment reflects the country’s growing influence in global efforts against terrorism financing and illicit financial networks.

Major win for India in FATF!



Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Government of India, has been elected the Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force.



As India continues to champion a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, this leadership role reinforces our relentless… — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 19, 2026

Announcing the development in a post on X, the MEA said, “Major win for India in FATF! Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Government of India, has been elected the Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force.”

The ministry further stated that India’s leadership role in FATF reinforces its 'zero-tolerance policy against terrorism' and highlights the country’s continued push to dismantle global terror financing systems.

Who Is Vivek Aggarwal?

Vivek Aggarwal is a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and currently serves as Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. A senior administrator with over 30 years of experience, Aggarwal has held several important positions across the Union and state governments in sectors including finance, agriculture, infrastructure, urban development and public policy.

Before assuming charge as Culture Secretary in April 2025, he served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance. During his tenure there, he headed the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) and also led India’s delegation to the FATF.

He played a key role in matters related to anti-money laundering operations, financial intelligence, economic security and GST-related frameworks. Aggarwal had also earlier served in the Ministry of Agriculture, where he was associated with major government initiatives such as PM-KISAN, Digital Agriculture and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

What Is FATF?

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is the world’s premier international body monitoring money laundering, terror financing and threats to the global financial system. The organisation works with governments and agencies worldwide to strengthen financial integrity and combat illicit financial activities. Aggarwal’s election is being seen as a reflection of India’s expanding global stature and increasing role in shaping international financial security frameworks.

The latest FATF Plenary was held in Paris from June 17 to 19, where delegates from more than 200 jurisdictions and observer organisations discussed emerging threats to global financial security. During the session, FATF also reviewed monitoring lists and adopted mutual evaluation reports of Canada and Turkiye. The organisation additionally removed Algeria and Namibia from its list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring following successful compliance reviews.