Who Is Vikram K. Doraiswami? India’s New Envoy To China With Deep Beijing Experience

Who Is Vikram K. Doraiswami |

India has appointed seasoned diplomat Vikram K. Doraiswami as its next Ambassador to China, a significant move as both nations attempt to stabilise ties strained by the prolonged eastern Ladakh border standoff. He will succeed Pradeep Kumar Rawat and is expected to assume charge shortly, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Currently serving as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Doraiswami is a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer with extensive experience across Asia, Europe, and multilateral diplomacy.

Early Life And Education

Born on July 11, 1969, into a Tamil military family, Doraiswami grew up across India. His father, an Indian Air Force officer, participated in the Bangladesh Liberation War. He completed his master’s in history from the University of Delhi before entering public service.

From Journalism To Diplomacy

Before joining the IFS, Doraiswami briefly worked as a journalist for a year an often-overlooked phase that gave him early exposure to communication and media, skills that later shaped his diplomatic engagements.

China Expertise And Language Skills

Doraiswami’s appointment is notable for his deep familiarity with China. He began his diplomatic career in Hong Kong in 1994 and later served nearly four years at the Indian Embassy in Beijing. During this time, he studied Mandarin at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and is fluent in speaking, reading, and writing the language an uncommon skill among Indian diplomats. He also has working knowledge of French and Urdu.

Key Roles In Government

Over the years, Doraiswami has held several critical positions, including serving as Private Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office under former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. He has also worked at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and in key divisions of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Read Also Veteran Diplomat Vikram Doraiswami Appointed India's Ambassador To China

Ambassadorial Experience

Doraiswami has served as Ambassador to Uzbekistan and South Korea, and later as High Commissioner to Bangladesh, where he contributed to strengthening bilateral ties, including progress in connectivity and water-sharing initiatives.

Tenure In The United Kingdom

As High Commissioner to the UK, he played a key role in advancing trade and strategic ties. He presented his credentials to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, marking a significant diplomatic moment post-Queen Elizabeth II era.