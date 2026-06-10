Who Is Swati Khanna? Counsel For UAPA Accused Khurram Parvez Reacts To Delhi HC Bail Relief

Who is Swati Khanna? The Delhi High Court advocate has come into the spotlight after Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez secured bail in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On Wednesday, a division bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja granted bail to Parvez, who was arrested in 2021 over allegations of collecting sensitive military information and passing it on to banned terrorist organisations. According to reports, the bench allowed Parvez's appeal challenging a trial court order of December 17, 2024, which had denied him bail. “We have granted bail, subject to various conditions,” the bench observed.

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Following the ruling, advocate Swati Khanna, one of Parvez's lawyers, addressed the media. She said the detailed order was yet to be uploaded and therefore the conditions of bail were not immediately known. Khanna added that Parvez is facing two separate cases and that arguments on bail and charges in another case had already been concluded before the Principal District Judge at Patiala House Courts.

Who is Swati Khanna?

Swati Khanna is an advocate practising before the Delhi High Court. According to publicly available information, she holds an LLM degree from the London School of Economics (LSE), an LLB from the University of Delhi, and a degree in Economics Honours from Delhi University.

Apart from her legal career, Khanna maintains an active social media presence. Her Instagram biography describes her interests as dancing, laughing and spending time with good people, while noting that her account focuses on her personal hobbies. She has amassed thousands of followers across social media platforms, where she shares glimpses of her leisure activities and personal life.

The detailed Delhi High Court order granting bail to Parvez is awaited.