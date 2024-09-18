Who Is Squadron Leader Mohana Singh? Everything You Need To Know About The First Woman Fighter Pilot Of LCA Tejas Fighter Fleet

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh The Journey Of First Woman Fighter Pilot In LCA Tejas Fighter Fleet. | X (@ohoradiouk)

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh made history as she became the first female fighter pilot to fly the domestically built Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Squadran Leader Mohana Singh became a member of the prestigious 18 'Flying Bullets' squadron, which flies LCA Tejas fighter jets, during her participation in the recent drill, 'Tarang Shakti', in Jodhpur.



Squadron Leader Mohana Singh Creates History



Squadron Leader Mohana Singh, one of the first three women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force, created history once more by participating in the notable flight with three Vice Chiefs from the armed forces.



Journey Of Squadron Leader Mohana Singh



Throughout the significant flight, Squadron Leader Mohana was observed guiding the Army and Navy Vice Chiefs during their time in the LCA Tejas fighter jet, assisting them in preparing for the experience. Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh of the Indian Air Force piloted the LCA Tejas fighter variant alone, while Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan flew the trainer variants, each with two fighter pilots.

The multinational exercise at the Jodhpur air base saw participation from top air forces like the US, Greece, Sri Lanka, Australia, and many other countries flying their best fighter jets, including in the LCA Tejas.



Squadran Leader Bhawna Kanth and Squadran Leader Avani Chaturvedi, along with Squadran Leader Mohana Singh, are piloting Su-30 MKI fighter jets in the western desert. Until recently, she was piloting MiG-21s but has now been assigned to the LCA squadron based at Naliya air base in the Gujarat region bordering Pakistan.

(left to right) Squadran Leader Mohana Singh, Squadran Leader Avani Chaturvedi And Squadran Leader Bhawna Kanth | X (@DefenceNewsOfIN)

Journey In 'Tarang Shakti'

As per an ANI report, the official took part in the recent 'Tarang Shakti' drill in Jodhpur, joining a significant flight with the three Vice Chiefs of the Armed Forces.

The Tarang Shakti, a multi-phased military drill, saw France, Germany, Spain, and the UK taking part in the first phase at Sulur Airbase in Tamil Nadu from August 6 to 14.

The second stage occurred at Air Force Station Jodhpur from August 30 to September 13 of this year. Australia, Greece, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Japan, Singapore, and the United States were among the participating countries.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), ranked as the fourth-largest air force worldwide, has approximately 20 women fighter pilots in its ranks.



In 2016, India's military history experienced a milestone when the service allowed women to join its fighter stream. It has removed all barriers for women and is providing them with equal opportunities as men.



Agniveers are newly enlisted individuals chosen to participate in the Army units via the Agnipath initiative, which is a short-term program for recruiting young people. Agniveervayu joined the Air Force in June 2023.