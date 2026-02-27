Who Is Special Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh? Rouse Avenue Court Judge Who Discharged Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Case

Who Is Special Judge Jitendra Singh? Rouse Avenue Court Judge Who Discharged Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Case | Delhi Court Website, ANI

Special Judge (PC Act) Jitendra Pratap Singh serves at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court and handles high-profile corruption cases investigated by central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He came into sharp public focus after delivering a major order in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Jitendra Pratap Singh is a senior judicial officer of the Delhi Judicial Service and is currently posted as Special Judge (PC Act) CBI-01 at the Rouse Avenue Court complex in New Delhi. In this capacity, he presides over cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, particularly those investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

According to report published in the News 18, Singh holds a law degree from the University of Delhi and was appointed as an Additional Sessions Judge in October 2024.

Judge Jitendra Singh has also handled other notable matters, such as rejecting pleas in cases involving communal statements during elections (e.g., related to BJP leader Kapil Mishra in prior years).

The Verdict In Delhi Excise Policy Case

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh declined to frame charges against any of the 23 accused, finding no prima facie material to establish criminal conspiracy or criminal intent in the now-scrapped policy. The ruling marked a major setback for the CBI, which had filed its first chargesheet in 2022, followed by supplementary filings, alleging that ₹100 crore was paid by a “south lobby” to influence the policy.

Court’s Observations On CBI Probe

While pronouncing the order, Judge Singh reportedly observed that the investigation appeared to be built more on conjecture and narrative than on concrete evidence. He raised serious concerns about the reliance on statements of an approver who was previously an accused, cautioning that such dependence could violate constitutional principles.

The court noted that there was no overarching conspiracy made out in the material placed before it and pointed to gaps in the chargesheet. Reports also suggest that he criticised the investigative approach and recommended a departmental inquiry against certain officials.

Reaction After The Verdict

Soon after the order, Kejriwal said “mud was thrown at us,” maintaining that he had always been honest. He was seen breaking down while addressing reporters, saying that the court’s verdict had made it clear.