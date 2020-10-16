Who is Shoyeb Aftab? The 18-year-old from Odisha who scored 100% in NEET-UG 2020

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG Result 2020 on Friday. Meanwhile, an 18-year-old from Odisha, Shoyeb Aftab, has created history by scoring 100 per cent marks in the exam. Shoyeb bagged the top all India rank and secured a perfect score of 720 on 720.

Shoyeb Aftab is from Odisha's Rourkela and was a student of Kota's Allen career institute. The institute took to Twitter and expressed their happiness. “Proud to announce that our 2 Years Classroom Course Student #SoyebAftab is scoring 720/720 Marks in #NEET2020 as per his OMR & Recorded responses released by NTA. The History Once Again has been Made by One and Only ALLEN Student!” Allen career institute wrote on Twitter.

BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda also congratulated Shoyeb. He wrote, "Congratulations to Shoyeb Aftab of Odisha on becoming the all India topper of #NEET2020 by scoring a perfect 720/720. The nation is proud of you, wish you all the best for many more successes ahead."