Who is Shehla Rashid? All You Need To Know About The Latest Narendra Modi Govt Fan From Kashmir

Shahla Rashid, former JNU Students Union Leader and activist has once again triggered headlines after she made interesting statements about secularism, Modi Governance and Change in the situation in Kashmir. Recently speaking at India Today Conclave, Rashid made several statements that were worth noticing. The activist who was more known as a staunch critic of Modi governance said that the change in her judgement of Modi Governance potential happened during the covid time, and while further explaining the root-cause of her change of opinion, She said "I have not changed, the situation in Kashmir has changed". The statement was made on March 19th when Shehla Rasheed was speaking to News 18.

Part. 1 of my interventions at the #RisingBharatSummit on what has changed in Kashmir. https://t.co/aCWxXFCAJ4 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) March 19, 2024

This comes just 4 days after Shehla Rashid gave her inputs on secularism and its existance in India. while she was at India Today Conclave. Shehla cited how priests of different faiths participated in prayers during the inauguration of the new parliament building and she further said that India has always taken care of minorities. She further went on to raise a question, "If I am a proud Muslim, why can't the Prime Minister be a proud Hindu?"

It all started in November 2023

In November 2023, Shehla Rashid had for the first time appreciated PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister in an interview with ANI. She said situation in Kashmir has changed after the repulsion of Article 370 and All credit for this goes to PM and HM. Shehla's statements were widely shared on social media.

However, the human rights activist responded saying that her comments were not about politics. "It's less about politics, more about the narratives that we further. Do I promote victimhood complex? Am I discouraging minorities from participating in national progress? India is a meritocracy & development is inclusive. We must equip ourselves with the right skills to compete."

"At the height of so called golden age of Secularism...we used to have terror blasts...now look at the last 10 years there is peace in Kashmir...terror incidents have reduced, there is fear of law..", says @Shehla_Rashid#IndiaTodayConclave24 pic.twitter.com/TU54zDxJAp — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) March 15, 2024

Here are highlights of Rashid's conversation with News 18 & India Today and ANI in recent past

1) "I haven't changed, situation in Kashmir has changed"

2) "If I am a proud Muslim, why can't the Prime Minister be a proud Hindi?"

3) "Look at the last 10 years, there is peace in Kashmir"

4) "Kashmiris were lining up for PM Modi’s rally recently"

5) "My views changed during Covid-19 pandemic"

6) "Viksit Bharat is a concrete model of governance for the next 25 years"

7) "PM takes radical decisions at the cost of his popularity"

8) "Positive change in J&K attributed to PM Modi

9) "My intention is not to butter up someone"

10) "10 years ago, Kashmiris didn't want to be a part of India, now they are expecting better infrastructure. It a big positive change"

Who is Shehla Rashid?

Shehla Rashid Shora is an Indian human rights activist who has pursued her Ph.D. at Jawaharlal Nehru University. She was also the vice-president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) in 2015–16 and was a member of the All India Students Association (AISA).

How did she rise to fame?

Shehla Rashid hit the headlines when she lead the student agitation calling for the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and others who were arrested on charges of sedition in February 2016 for participating and organizing sloganeering in JNU.

Aligarh Muslim University controversy

Aligarh Muslim University Student Union (AMUSU) filed an FIR against Shehla Rashid in February 2017, alleging that a Facebook post she had made used objectionable language about Muhammad, the prophet of Islam.

Conversion of Irish girl to Islam

On 27 October 2018, she welcomed newly converted Irish singer Shuhada’ Davitt into a Muslim community which generated online backlash. Several days later Shehla Rashid deactivated her Twitter account which is now active again.

Dehradun police FIR against Shehla

In February 2019, Dehradun Police filed a FIR against her for a tweet she posted on 16 February 2019 where she had written "15-20 Kashmiri girls trapped in a hostel in Dehradun for hours now. mobs outside are baying for their blood. Police is present but unable to disperse the mob." Police dismissed her allegation as rumour and booked her.

2019 posts of Shehla Rashid against Indian Armed Forces

In 2023, Delhi LG granted sanction to prosecute Shehla Rashid for 2019 sedition case. Delhi LG had given prosecution sanction against Shehla Rashid on sedition charges for tweets against the Indian Armed Forces. . In 2019, FIR was lodged against Shehla Rashid on complaint of Supreme Court Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava for tweets against Indian Forces.

Her opinion on article 370

She was one of the petitioners who challenged the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court in 2019, only to back out in July this year. Now Shehla Rashid has come out in open and actually lauded the Centre's move on article 370 abrogation citing the it has had a positive impact on the situation in Kashmir.

Some media reports said that Shehla Rashid who was earlier associated with 'tukre-tukre gang' and office bearer of JNUSU, is trying to build inroad in a political future in Jammu & Kashmir through BJP. Reports further said that Kanhaiya Kumar another member of the team has now landed up in the Congress.

Shehla Rashid had briefly joined Jammu & Kashmir People's movement (JKPM), a political party started by former IAS Officer Shah Faesal. However she as now resigned from the same. Later Rashid reportedly got a job of Assistant Professor in Kashmir. Local media reports speculate that Shehla Rashid is now attempting to secure her political future and is batting for a BJP ticket from the South Kashmir region. What remains to be see is whether the big change in Shehla Rashid's ideology is an outcome of the changing political dynamics ahead of Lok Sabha 2024 elections.