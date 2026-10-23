Who Is Shatrujeet Kapur? Meet The ITBP Chief Who Confirmed Ongoing Face-Offs In Arunachal Pradesh | X

Shatrujeet Kapur, the chief of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), came into focus after confirming standoffs at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the security challenges along India's border with China. The development has drawn attention to the role of the ITBP, which is responsible for guarding India's frontier with China. He praised the force’s Shaurya Commandos for their role in handling the face-offs, which have reportedly continued since July near the Line of Actual Control. But who is Shatrujeet Kapur? Let's break down his profile.

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Who is Shatrujeet Kapur?

Shatrujeet Kapur is a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1990 batch from the Haryana cadre. He assumed charge as the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on 15 January 2026. Before taking charge of the ITBP, he served in several key positions in Haryana's police and administrative machinery.

Kapur previously served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, where he oversaw law enforcement, public order and policing operations across the state. His administrative experience includes responsibilities related to policing and internal security.

He was appointed the ITBP Director General, bringing his experience in law enforcement to the force responsible for safeguarding India's high-altitude border areas.

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Education and background

Shatrujeet Kapur holds a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, and subsequently completed advanced postgraduate studies in Industrial Engineering from the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai. He underwent professional police training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad.

His service spans across district policing, vigilance, anti-corruption, central investigation, and state administration.

ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapur praises Shaurya Commandos

Speaking at the ITBP’s annual felicitation ceremony, Himveer Samman Samaroh, in Alwar, Rajasthan, on Thursday, October 22, ITBP Chief Kapur said the confrontations had occurred at several locations and that the situation remained unresolved.

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“In the past few days, a situation arose where face-offs happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it still continues,” Kapur said.

What is the ITBP?

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is one of India's Central Armed Police Forces, which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The force was established on 24 October 1962, following the India-China war. The force primarily guards India's border with China.

ITBP personnel operate in some of the world's most challenging terrains, including the Himalayan mountains, where extreme cold, high altitudes and difficult weather conditions make border surveillance particularly demanding. The force guards one of the most sensitive and important border locations, the 3,488-kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, stretching from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal.

Apart from border security, the force also assists in disaster response, rescue operations and maintaining security in sensitive areas. Their motto is "Shaurya Dridhata Karm Nishtha" (Valour, Steadfastness, and Commitment).