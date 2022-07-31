Who is Sanjay Arora? All you need to know about Delhi's new police commissioner | Photo: Twitter

Sanjay Arora, a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer who headed the paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), was appointed as the Delhi Police commissioner on Sunday. He will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order.

He is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissionerate was established.

Who is Sanjay Arora?

Sanjay Arora served as the Superintendent of Police of the Tamil Nadu Police STF which was set up to hunt down forest brigand Veerappan and he was awarded the chief minister's gallantry medal for bravery during this stint.

He served as Coimbatore police commissioner between 2002 and 2004.

Arora was appointed the Director General of the paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in August last year.

He also had stints in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Arora holds a B.Tech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

He is due for retirement in 2025.

(With PTI inputs)