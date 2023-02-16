Who is Fahad Ahmad? Know all about Swara Bhasker's husband

Who is Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad? Know all about Swara Bhasker's husband | Instagram

Actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday announced that she has tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

The couple announced their relationship goals on social media with a heartfelt video that captured their moments together. Check out the video below:

I never knew chaos can be so beautiful ❤️



Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara 😘😘 https://t.co/ivKVsZrMyx — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 16, 2023

Who is Swara Bhasker's husband?

Fahad Ahmad, 31, is a politician and youth voice. He is the state president of the Samajwadi Party's youth wing. Swara's husband, Fahad Ahmad, served as the General Secretary of the Tata Institute of Social Science, and joined the Samajwadi Party in July last year. The 31-year-old political leader graduated from Aligarh Muslim University.



While sharing the video, the couple revealed that their love story began during a protest. And it has been noted that Fahad actively participated in Anti-CAA protests from Mumbai. Similar to the actress who is a staunch critic of the BJP-ruled NDA government, her husband too shares similar ideologies.

Images shared on Fahad Ahmad's Instagram profile capture his meet with fellow politicians and leaders. In a post from August 2022, we can see him greeting his party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Another picture shows the young politician sharing the frame with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut.

Check pictures below

