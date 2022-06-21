Who is Ruchira Kamboj? Know all about newly-appointed India's permanent representative to United Nations

Newly-appointed India's permanent representative to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj |

Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, PTI reported.

Kamboj is a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer presently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan becoming the first female Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan.

She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.

Ruchira Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

Career:

The diplomat has previously served as High Commissioner of India to South Africa and Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Paris, from 1989-1991. She returned to Delhi in 1991 and worked as Under Secretary in the Europe West Division of India's Ministry of External Affairs until 1996. She also handled India's relationship with the Commonwealth of Nations, representing the country at the 14th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October 1995 in New Zealand. From 1996-1999, she served in Mauritius as First Secretary (Economic and Commercial) and Head of Chancery at the Indian High Commission in Port Louis. She later served as Deputy Secretary and later Director in charge of Foreign Service Personnel and Cadre in the Ministry of External Affairs from June 1999 until March 2002. The diplomat was then posted as Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2002-2005. From 2011-2014, she was India's Chief of Protocol, the first and only lady so far in Government to have held this position. In 2014, she became a part of the G-4 team that worked on the reform and expansion of the United Nations Security Council. In May 2014, she was called in on special assignment to direct the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2014, she was posted as India's Ambassador to UNESCO Paris and under he leadership, three Indian historic sites were added to UNESCO's World Heritage list. In April 2016, she organized an International Conference on the Zero at UNESCO showcasing the great and glorious tradition of India in Mathematics and Science. In 2017, she was appointed as the High Commissioner of India to South Africa and formally assumed charge of this position upon presentation of her credentials to President Jacob Zuma of South Africa.

