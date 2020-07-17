Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? Meet India's richest woman and new Chairperson of HCL Technologies

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO and Executive Director of the 9.9 billion USD HCL Corporation, was announced as the new Chairperson of HCL Technologies on Friday.

The 38-year-old is the only child of HCL's founder, Shiv Nadar.

Prior to the major announcement, Roshni was the Vice Chairperson on the Board of HCL Technologies, a leading global technology organization with a market capitalization of 20.5 billion USD, and the Chairperson of its CSR Committee.

According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List (2019), Roshni Nadar is the richest woman in India.

Roshni grew up in Delhi, studied in Vasant Valley School and graduated from Northwestern University majoring in Communication with a focus on Radio/TV/Film. She also graduated with a Masters in Business Administration having a focus on Social Enterprise Management and Strategy from the Kellogg School of Management. She worked in various companies as a producer before joining HCL. She is also a trained classical musician.

Roshni is a Trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which is committed to the process of nation building by driving transformational leadership through education.

As the Chairperson and driving force behind VidyaGyan, a leadership academy for the economically underprivileged, meritorious, rural students of Uttar Pradesh, Roshni has been working toward nurturing future leaders from rural India who can act as catalysts of change for their communities, villages, and the nation at large

Passionate about wildlife and conservation, Roshni established The Habitats Trust in 2018. The Foundation aims to work toward protecting India’s natural habitats and its indigenous species with the core mission of creating and conserving sustainable ecosystems through strategic partnerships and collaborations with all stakeholders, at every level.

In recognition of her outstanding work both in business and in philanthropy, Roshni has received several honors and accolades. Some of these include being featured in ‘The World's 100 Most Powerful Women’ list compiled and released by Forbes in 2017, 2018, and 2019, consecutively.

She was conferred with the Lewis Institute Community Changemaker Award by Babson College in 2017, and was recognized by Horasis, an internationally renowned think tank, as the Indian Business Leader of the Year 2019.

Roshni is also an alumnus of the Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL, 2014-19), a unique and diverse community of the world’s most outstanding, next-generation leaders, an initiative of the World Economic Forum.

Roshni is married to Shikhar Malhotra and they have two sons, Armaan (born 2013) and Jahaan (born 2017).