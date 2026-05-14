'Who Is Responsible?’: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To Suicide Of Class 12 Student In Goa After NEET UG 2026 Cancellation

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal |

Goa: A 17-year-old Class 12 Science student from Goa's Nessai allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night, hours after NEET UG 2026 was cancelled.

A suicide note recovered during the preliminary probe pointed to severe academic stress and emotional exhaustion. The teenager reportedly wrote that he had been struggling for the past two years to cope with studies and the growing pressure surrounding competitive examinations, reported Republic.

He also mentioned the lack of balance between academics and hockey, a sport he pursued seriously. In the note, he allegedly expressed feelings of helplessness and said he no longer wanted to appear for competitive exams.

While police have not directly linked the death to the cancellation of NEET UG 2026, they said the sudden development may have added to the emotional distress he was already facing.

Reacting to the news, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "The suicide by a 17-year-old student in Goa due to cancellation of the NEET exam is heartbreaking. Who is responsible for the loss of this young life? Will action be taken against those at the top, who are the ones actually responsible for this paper leak?"

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Kejriwal also said that he would meet the bereaved family to express his condolences.

The incident came to light around 11:15 pm on Tuesday after family members informed authorities that a room inside the house had been locked from the inside. Before police reached the spot, relatives and neighbours reportedly opened the room using spare keys and found the teenager unconscious, according to police.