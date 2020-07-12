Who is Rapper Duleswar Tandi and why is this Gully Boy from Odisha famous?

Duleswar Tandi, a 27-year-old Dalit migrant worker from Odisha has made news with his rap songs on migrant workers recently.
Duleshwar's raps are going viral and even the celebrities like Vishal Dadlani, Priyanka Chopra and Swara Bhaskar applauded him. After watching his songs, several people on social media are comparing the Odisha rapper with a character of Murad played by Ranvir Singh in a Bollywood movie Gully Boy.
According to the Odisha Bytes, Duleshwar is a science graduate and belongs to the small village in Odisha’s Kalahandi district. Before the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, he used work at a restaurant in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. He came back to his village in March just a day before the national lockdown was announced.
Through his videos, the young rapper has drawn the attention to the plight of migrant workers due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and followed lockdown in the country.
In a 2.45-minute rap video titled “Telling the Truth” which is posted on his Instagram account, Duleshwar vents out his anger against the politicians for not helping the migrant workers during their tough times. Check out the video here:
Duleshwar, while talking about the inspiration behind his songs, told Hindustan Times that the plight of migrant workers made him angry and thus wrote down the rap song.
In 2014, Duleshwar had to migrate out of his home state, Odisha when he faced a cash crunch as his mother had to undergo a surgery in a hospital in Visakhapatnam.
While talking about his struggle, Duleshwar told HT, "When I used to write lyrics for rap music, everyone used to dissuade me. Everyone used to say what would you gain out of it. But in my heart, I knew that I wanted to be a rapper.”
After his songs went viral many celebrities shared his videos and applauded the rapper. Check out the reactions here:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)