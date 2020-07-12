Who is Rapper Duleswar Tandi and why is this Gully Boy from Odisha famous?

Duleswar Tandi, a 27-year-old Dalit migrant worker from Odisha has made news with his rap songs on migrant workers recently.

Duleshwar's raps are going viral and even the celebrities like Vishal Dadlani, Priyanka Chopra and Swara Bhaskar applauded him. After watching his songs, several people on social media are comparing the Odisha rapper with a character of Murad played by Ranvir Singh in a Bollywood movie Gully Boy.

According to the Odisha Bytes, Duleshwar is a science graduate and belongs to the small village in Odisha’s Kalahandi district. Before the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, he used work at a restaurant in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. He came back to his village in March just a day before the national lockdown was announced.

Through his videos, the young rapper has drawn the attention to the plight of migrant workers due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and followed lockdown in the country.

In a 2.45-minute rap video titled “Telling the Truth” which is posted on his Instagram account, Duleshwar vents out his anger against the politicians for not helping the migrant workers during their tough times. Check out the video here: