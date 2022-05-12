Who is Rajiv Kumar? The 1984 batch IAS officer appointed as new Chief Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar is appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India (ECI) with effect from the 15th May, 2022.

He will take up the post after incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra demits his office on May 14, 2022. He has been an Election Commissioner of the ECI since September 1, 2020.

During his IAS journey, Kumar has been Chairman of Public Enterprises Selection Board and was also a member of the task force for restructuring of NITI Aayog.

Born on February 19, 1960, Kumar acquired degrees in B.SC, LL.B, PGDM and MA in Public Policy. Kumar has worked in the Government of India for over 36 years.

He worked in various ministries at various positions and sectors with the Centre and the State cadres.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:12 PM IST