'Who is Rahul Gandhi, I don't know him': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's swipe at Congress leader

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hit out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi declaring that the party “will implode” in times to come.

According to a India Today report, Owaisi said, “Who is Rahul Gandhi? I don’t know him. If you know who he is, please tell me."

“We are dubbed as the B-team of every party. If you call Rahul Gandhi here, he would speak the same language as the BJP and so will Akhilesh Yadav [of the Samajwadi Party],” he said.

He further said, “Now Mamata Banerjee has been made a B-teamI object to this, being a B-team is my tag. Now the Congress is calling them the B-team of the BJP. It will be interesting to see how they fight it out in Goa.”

His statements come ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls which are scheuled to take place in 2022.

Recently the AIMIM chief took a jibe at at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the leak of UPTET question paper and charged the BJP government with playing with the future of the youth.

He also accused the ruling party of repeatedly raising the name of Muhammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the assembly polls early next year.

"The BJP loves Jinnah and Pakistan so much that while we are saying 'ganna-ganna' (a reference to the demand for raising sugarcane price) for farmers, BJP and RSS are doing Jinnah-Jinnah. We have uprooted Jinnah 75 years ago and have thrown him," the AIMIM leader told a public rally in Balrampur.

On the leak of a question paper of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) that forced cancellation of the exam, Owaisi said that because of the Adityanath government's failure, the future of nearly 20 lakh youths has suffered a setback.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 06:28 PM IST