 Who Is Premanand Maharaj? Saint Seen Counselling YouTuber 'Flying Beast' Aka Gaurav Taneja's Wife In Viral Video
Coming to the topic of YouTuber Gaurav Taneja's alleged extra-marital affair, reports claimed that Gaurav Taneja's wife sought the counsel of Premanand Maharaj to get through the difficult times. On the other hand, fans of the couple said that they were shocked to learn about the personal troubles in the life of the YouTuber and hoped that the couple would reunite.

Updated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image

A viral video purportedly featuring popular YouTuber 'Flying Beast' aka Gaurav Taneja's wife Ritu Rathee visiting Premanand Maharaj after reports and allegations that the popular YouTuber cheated on his wife is being widely shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the woman who netizens claimed is Gaurav Taneja's wife, asks a question related to marital discord.

The woman also chokes up while speaking indicating that she is in great pain. Premanand Maharaj is seen counselling the woman and asking her about her condition to arrive at the best possible scenario for the woman.

In the video, the woman asks Premanand Maharaj if she should dedicate her life to spirituality and says that though she can take care of her children, she is in doubt as her job won't be with her in the future.

Who Is Premanand Maharaj?

Premanand Maharaj or Premanand Govind Sharan was born as Aniruddh Kumar Pandey and is a popular Indian spiritual guru. His followers greet him with "Radhe Radhe" chant.

Premanand Maharaj belong to the Radha Vallabha Sampradaya or sect which began in 1535 at Vrindavan. They worship lord Krishna and Radha jee as the supreme being.

Premanand Maharaj reportedly underwent a life of strict penance in Varanasi and became a sanyasi at a young age. He became a household name after his videos started to go viral on social media.

His ashram is in Vrindavan. Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli along with his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma had also visited the ashram once and that video too had gone viral.

‘80 Percent Men Cheat After Child Birth’: Old Video Of Gaurav Taneja Circulates Amid Divorce...
article-image

