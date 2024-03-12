Who Is Nayab Singh Saini? Front-Runner For Haryana CM Post After ML Khattar's Resignation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday resigned at the state Chief Minister hours after the BJP alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) broke. Manohar Lal Khattar submitted his resignation letter to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Soon after, speculations regarding the replacement of Khattar as CM by other senior BJP leaders started circulating in political circles. Nayab Singh Saini emerged as a front-runner for the top post in the Northern state.

Who is Nayab Singh Saini?

Saini represents the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha and serves as the leader of the BJP's state unit. In 2010, Nayab Singh Saini secured a win with a margin of 3028 votes over Ramkishan Gurjar in the Naraingarh constituency. Subsequently, in 2014, Saini successfully defended his seat and was elevated to the position of a state cabinet minister.

In 2019, he secured a seat as a Member of Parliament representing Kurukshetra. Given Nayab Singh Saini's steadfast allegiance to the party, his widespread popularity, particularly among the OBC category, and the impending Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the party's high command might entrust him with the leadership of the state.

Why BJP may choose to go with Saini?

The selection of the BJP has been portrayed as a strategy to garner backing from the Saini community, constituting approximately 8% of Haryana's population, with significant concentrations in various areas including Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Hisar, and Rewari districts.

It's reported that Nayab Saini shares a strong bond with former Chief Minister ML Khattar, who could potentially propose him as his successor. Additionally, there are reports suggesting that Nayab Saini might be sworn in today at 5 pm in the state capital. Furthermore, reports indicate that the BJP will proceed to establish a government in the state with the backing of independent MLAs.

Speaking to the media, independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat expressed concerns about the strained relationship between the BJP and JJP, indicating that their alliance was on the verge of breaking. However, he affirmed that independent lawmakers would maintain their support for the BJP. Similarly, independent MLA Dharampal Gonder reiterated that the independent MLAs have been, currently are, and will remain supportive of the BJP-led government.