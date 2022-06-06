Who is Naveen Kumar Jindal? All you need to know about expelled Delhi BJP media head over remarks on religious minorities

Naveen Kumar Jindal |

Naveen Kumar Jindal, who served as the Head of Media & Spokesperson for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was sacked by the party on Sunday over his views on social media on minorities which his party said vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of its fundamental beliefs.

Expelling Jindal, a communication from its Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, "Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party." Further, a communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

After getting expelled Jindal said that he respects the party's decision in the matter. "I am a party worker. I will respect whatever decision is taken by the party and I will share with you whatever information comes next," he said.

Let us tell you more about Naveen Kumar Jindal:

Born in 1969, Jindal worked as a journalist for almost 3 decades before getting into active politics. He worked as a managing editor with a number of national news channels and a national daily.

He started his work in politics in the year 2016 when he was appointed as spokesperson for BJP, Delhi.

Naveen Kumar is known for launching India’s premier crime shows like ‘Crime Files' and “Crime Reporter’ on news channels.

After getting impressed by the ideology and visions of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he decided to join the group.

Naveen Kumar's education:

Naveen Kumar holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. He started his career as a trainee reporter with Punjab Kesri in 1989. Because of his ability to explore issues to its core, he quickly got involved with other media houses.

Naveen Kumar's books and decumentaries:

In 2002, he produced a documentary titled "13 December Parliament Attack." This was based on the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001. The documentary was widely appreciated by the then Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Deputy Prime Minister, Shri L.K Advani and the entire cabinet of NDA.

With his 2003 documentary “Mission Akshardham” based on the terrorist attack on Akshardham Mandir in 2002, he exposed ISI's link to the attack.

He has authored Islamic Madarse Benakaab, which is book on how certain Islamic Madarse were used to infuse and inject communal hatred in the young and youthful minds in the name of holy teaching