Who Is Manish Bhati? Delhi Constable With Alleged Gangster Links Absconding After Shooting His Wife Dead On Her Birthday

A Delhi Police constable posted with the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the East District is on the run after allegedly shooting his wife dead during an argument in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Priyanka (34), was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by a delivery executive who spotted her lying on the roadside. Doctors declared her dead on arrival.

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According to police, they received information about the incident at around 3 am on the intervening night of July 12 and 13. During the investigation, officers found that Priyanka had last been seen riding on a scooter with her husband, Manish Bhati, shortly before the shooting. Police suspect the couple got into an argument on the way home, during which Bhati allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot her in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Investigation into the murder

The spot where Priyanka's body was found was only a short distance from the couple's residence in East Vinod Nagar. The couple had been married for three years, and police said Priyanka had earlier filed a dowry harassment complaint against her husband.

Investigators are yet to ascertain whether the accused used his official service weapon or another firearm. The motive behind the murder also remains unclear. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace the absconding constable.

Alleged gangster links under scrutiny

According to journalist Subodh Jain, Bhati was previously posted with the Yamunapar unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell but was allegedly transferred over suspected links with the Randeep Bhati gang. He was also reportedly removed from the AATS a few months ago for similar reasons before being reposted by the current supervisory officer.

#WATCH | Delhi | A constable was traveling on a scooter with his wife in the Kalyanpuri area, when an argument broke out between the two. The constable shot his wife right there on the road. Four or five people witnessed the incident and rushed her to the hospital in an… pic.twitter.com/CMxauZdSaO — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2026

Police have not officially confirmed the allegations regarding Bhati's alleged links with the gangster or the reasons behind his previous transfers. The investigation is ongoing.