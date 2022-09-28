Who is Lt Gen Anil Chauhan: Here's everything about the India's new Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan | Source

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan has been appointed Chief of Defence Staff. The post was vacant since Gen Bipin Rawat’s death in a copter crash earlier this year. Lt Gen Chauhan is an alumnus of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. He belongs to Rajput family of Gharwal.

In over 40 years of service in Indian Army, the new CDS Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments.

In army-speak, he was the Eastern Army Commander. The Eastern Army, which has a huge area of responsibility, is ranked alongside the Northern Army as one of the army's two most sensitive commands. During his tenure, the insurgency situation in the North Eastern states witnessed a major decline resulting in reduced footprint of Indian Army from a number of North-East states.

Under his stewardship, the Eastern Army also demonstrated its prowess and will to safeguard national interests along the Indo-China border. This period also saw a significant stepping up of infrastructure development in the border areas.

Prior to taking over the Eastern Army, the General officer was Director General of Military Operations at New Delhi.

As Director General of Military Operations, the General Officer was the main architect of ‘Op Sunrise’ under which coordinated operations were conducted by Indian and Myanmar armies against insurgent groups operating near the border between two countries.

He was also involved in planning of the Balakot surgical strikes including post-strike management of the escalation along the Indo-Pakistan Border.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan served in the military for over 40 years with various postings in all divisions. He commanded Baramula Infantry Division and was commissioned as GoC-in-Chief in 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981. Lt Gen Chauhan was extensive experience in Counter-insurgency Operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He served as the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and retired as the General Officer Commander-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command.

The General Officer’s service to the nation has been recognised by the Government by awarding of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. Post his retirement on May 31st, 2021 the Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command intends to settle down in Dehradun and dedicate time to writing on security related matters.

Like General Bipin Rawat, Chauhan is from the 11th Gurkha Rifles. Both of them are from Uttarakhand.