Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Indian-Origin Finance Professional Who Became World’s Youngest Male Chartered Accountant At 16

Indian-origin finance professional Lakshmanan Meyyappan has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest male Chartered Accountant after completing the ACCA qualification at the age of 16.

Completed ACCA Qualification At 16

Meyyappan completed his Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification in Dubai on June 30, 2021, at 16 years and 141 days.

He began studying for the professional qualification at around 15, after completing his Class 10 examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. His mother, who is also an ACCA professional, introduced him to accounting during the lockdown.

Later Earned CFA Charter

Meyyappan later obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter and is currently pursuing an MSc in Finance.

He works as a Senior Research Analyst at Dubai-based Century Financial, where he focuses on investment research and financial-market analysis.

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Guinness Record Refers To ACCA Qualification

Meyyappan’s Guinness recognition relates to the ACCA qualification and is distinct from the Chartered Accountancy qualification offered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

He has also pursued watchmaking as a hobby, designing and building watches outside his professional work.