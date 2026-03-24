 Who Is Kashmiri Separatist Asiya Andrabi, Awarded Life Imprisonment Over Terror Activities?
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Who Is Kashmiri Separatist Asiya Andrabi, Awarded Life Imprisonment Over Terror Activities?

Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi has been awarded life imprisonment under the UAPA for alleged terror activities. Her associates received 30-year sentences each. Convicted for links with Dukhtaran-e-Millat, she was sentenced by a Delhi court. Andrabi, arrested in 2018, founded the banned outfit in 1987 and faces charges of secessionist activities.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
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Asiya Andrabi |

New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi was on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over alleged terror activities.

Her associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were sentenced to 30 years in prison each. Earlier, on 14 January, she was convicted under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The verdict was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh after completing arguments on the quantum of sentence.

The three were convicted for their involvement in activities linked to Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), a banned organisation that sought the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India.

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Who is Asiya Andrabi?

Asiya Andrabi founded the all-women separatist group Dukhtaran-e-Millat in 1987 and was arrested in April 2018. She was charged under the UAPA for conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts, being a member of a terrorist organisation seeking the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India, and supporting such groups.

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