Who is Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji? Know all about last Maharaja of Jamnagar PM Modi met today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former cricketer Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji and had a great time recollecting old memories.

In a tweet today, the Prime Minister wrote, “The goodwill of Jam Saheb’s family is spread all over the world, especially in Europe. In Jamnagar, I had the opportunity to meet Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji, who has always been extremely affectionate towards me as an elder. We had a great time recollecting old memories.”

He married a member of the Nepalese royal family and succeeded to the title of Maharaja Jam Saheb of Nawanagar in February 1966 after the death of his father.

Cricket career

Shatrusalyasinhji is a former first-class cricketer and the last person to hold the title of Maharaja of Nawanagar.

Shatrusalyasinhji was head of the Saurashtra Cricket Association after his retirement from cricket until he was replaced in 1972 by Niranjan Shah, who has remained in charge since, and whose son Jaydev Shah has had a long career in the Saurashtra team.

He made his first-class debut in the 1958–59 season, playing for Saurashtra against Bombay. He played three matches for Saurashtra in 1959–60, four in 1961–62, and four in 1962–63.

In 1966–67, Shatrusalyasinhji's final season of first-class cricket, he captained Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, and Indian Starlets to the final of the Moin-ud-Dowlah Gold Cup Tournament, and was also selected for West Zone to play the touring West Indians.

History of Jam Sahib:

Jam Sahib is the title of the ruling prince of Nawanagar, now Jamnagar in Gujarat. The Jam Sahebs were from the Jam Jadeja clan belonging to the Rajputs.

The name Jamnagar formerly known as Nawanagar was derived from the same root, while the word Jam itself means Sardar or King. Further, Jam Rawalji was the first, Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, in 1540, when he founded the new city of Nawanagar in the region of Halar which was conquered by him & it consists of 999 villages, after migrating from Kutch.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 05:35 PM IST