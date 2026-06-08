Who Is Israr Ahmed? Pakistani Scholar's Name Emerges In Shamli Conversion Case

A religious conversion case in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has drawn widespread attention after police registered an FIR against a gym trainer, her family members and three clerics over allegations that a local businessman’s son was persuaded to convert to Islam and marry the woman.

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The controversy surfaced after Devaraj Malik, president of the district Chemists Association and a prominent pharmaceutical businessman, accused 25-year-old gym trainer Chandni Qureshi of trapping his 27-year-old son Ayush Malik in a relationship and influencing him to change his faith. According to the complaint, Ayush, a B-Pharma graduate who manages a medical store, met Chandni at a local gym around five years ago. The family alleges that the relationship eventually resulted in his conversion and a secret nikah conducted nearly four years ago.

Police sources cited in media reports said Ayush's name was allegedly changed to Rehman following the conversion. Family members claim he gradually adopted Islamic practices, including growing a beard, wearing a skull cap and regularly offering namaz. The issue gained momentum after a video circulated on June 4 alleging that the businessman’s only son had been converted, prompting protests and demands for action from several Hindu organisations.

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In his complaint, Devaraj Malik alleged that Chandni, six of her relatives and three clerics conspired to convert his son and extort money from him. He further claimed that forged marriage documents were prepared and that the family faced threats when they objected to the conversion. Police have detained Chandni Qureshi and her father for questioning and are examining the allegations.

The investigation has also brought renewed attention to Pakistani Islamic scholar Dr Israr Ahmed, whose sermons were allegedly watched by Ayush before his conversion. Born in 1932, Dr Ahmed was one of Pakistan’s most influential Islamic theologians and founded Tanzeem-e-Islami after leaving Jamaat-e-Islami. He authored nearly 60 books and gained a large following through his lectures on Islam, governance and society.

Who Was Dr Israr Ahmed?

Known for advocating the implementation of Sharia-based governance and the revival of a global caliphate, Dr Ahmed remained a prominent figure in Islamic discourse until his death in 2010. Police have not established any direct connection between the scholar and the Shamli case, but investigators are examining all aspects of the alleged conversion process as part of the ongoing probe.