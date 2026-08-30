Who Is IAS Divya Mittal & Why Did Popular UP Officer Resign?

Uttar Pradesh IAS officer Divya Mittal, 43, has resigned from the civil services after nearly 13 years, triggering widespread speculation over her sudden decision. Currently posted as Special Secretary in the Revenue Department in Lucknow, Mittal sent her resignation to Chief Secretary SP Goyal and announced the move through posts on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday.

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However, she did not disclose the reason behind her decision.

A 2013-batch IAS officer, Mittal was reportedly sidelined after being transferred from Deoria to Lucknow around four months ago. Sources and discussions in bureaucratic circles suggest she preferred a field posting and may have been unhappy with her role in the Secretariat, though there has been no official confirmation.

Originally from Rewari in Haryana, Mittal is an IIT Delhi graduate and holds an MBA from IIM Bangalore. She previously worked in London before returning to India to prepare for the UPSC examination. She cleared the civil services twice in two years, first joining the IPS and then securing selection to the IAS in 2013.

Mittal served as District Magistrate in Mirzapur, Basti and Deoria and developed a reputation as a strict and hands-on officer. Her tenure in Mirzapur drew particular attention, including for her initiative to bring water to Lahuriadah village for the first time.

Speculation over her next move ranges from joining her husband Gagandeep Singh's business venture to launching UPSC coaching or entering politics. Singh, himself a former Indian Trade Service officer, resigned in 2022 and later started a business. Mittal has also recently authored The Crafted Genius, a book aimed at civil services aspirants.

For now, however, the exact reason behind her resignation, and her next move, remains unclear.