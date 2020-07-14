Who is Govind Singh Dotasra? All you need to know about the newly appointed Rajasthan PCC chief

Congress on Tuesday appointed Rajasthan’s education minister Govind Singh Dotasra named as the new chief of the Congress’ Rajasthan unit in place of Sachin Pilot. This comes after Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi. A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State.

Who is Govind Singh Dotasra?

He is currently the Minister of State for primary and secondary education. Born on October 1, 1964, his father Mohan Singh Dotasara was a government teacher. He completed his B.Com., B.Ed. and LL.B. from University of Rajasthan. He got married to Sunita Devi in 1984. They have two sons.

Dotasra stepped into politics in 2005 and successfully contested the panchayat elections. He was elected as Pradhan of Panchayat Samiti, Laxmangarh, Sikar (Rajasthan) in 2005. In 2008, he contested the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election for the first time and won the seat of Laxmangarh. In 2013, he defeated former union minister of state and three-time MP Subhash Maharia. In 2018, he successfully won Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election for the third time from Laxmangarh.

Previously, Dotasra was the Vice President of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) since 2014. In 2018, Congress appointed Dotasra as Chairman of Media and Communication Committee.