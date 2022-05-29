Who is Goldy Brar? Know about Canada-based gangster believed to be behind Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder

In a chilling development in Sidhu Moosewala's murder, a Canada-based gangster, Goldy Brar, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the gruesome murder of Punjabi singer. Moosewala was killed in broad daylight in the Mnasa district inside his Mahindra SUV on Sunday.

A journalist Gagandeep Singh tweeted informing that Brar had claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder. “Canada based gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility of murder of @iSidhuMooseWala . He is close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Brar said his module in Punjab carried out attack on Sidhu Moosewala,” he wrote.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar is a Canada-based gangster and is wanted in so many criminal cases by the Indian authorities. Earlier this month, a Faridpur court had issued an non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar for killing the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, is wanted by authorities in India in many other criminal cases.

On 1st May 2022, Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested three close aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster, Goldy Brar, from Bathinda.

The close aides of Goldy Brar were planning to attack a well-known businessman of the Malwa region to extort money from him. Police Recovered two 30-caliber pistols, two 32-caliber pistols along with 20 cartridges, and a white i20 car from their custody. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is on.