Who is Congress uniting via Bharat Jodo Yatra? Questions Vaidya

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) has come under heavy criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). And now the Rashtriya Svayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has joined in. While addressing a press conference in Raipur on Monday, RSS’s office bearer Manmohan Vaidya questioned the Yatra and its motive calling it a continuous propagation of hatred against the Sangh. “The initiative is good, but which type of people the Congress is uniting,” he asked

“Congress has continuously propagated hatred against RSS, banned the organization for twice, but despite several challenges, hardships and restrictions RSS has been continuously growing because people have accepted the ideology of RSS which speaks volume about uniting people in national interest,” Vaidya added.

According to Vaidya, it was the selfless labour and dedication of RSS swyamsevaks towards nation building which bridged the gaps across communities, united people and propagated a feeling of unitedness.

Vaidya interacted with the media after the three-day All India Coordination Meeting of RSS concluded in Raipur on Monday.

Apart from speaking on Bharat Jodo, Vaidya also highlighted the topics on which RSS is working that includes plan to stop migration from tribal areas, encourage country made (Swadeshi) products and organic farming, formulation Indian Standard Index in place of GDP and demanded court decisions should be issued in local Indian language.

Notably, the three-day meeting was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

Besides Sarsanghchalak Bhagwat, Dattatreya Hosabale, all five Sah Sarkaryawah including – Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, Arun Kumar, Mukunda and Ramdutt Chakradhar attended the convention of the saffron Hindu organizations.

The meeting was also attended by all the 36 organisations affiliated to RSS - Vidya Bharati, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Saksham, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Sewa Bharati, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtra Sewika Samiti, Bharatiya Janata Party, Akhil Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Kisaan to name a few.

BJP president JP Nadda also attended the meeting.