Who is Chirag Falor? All you need to about JEE Advanced 2020 Topper

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has declared the JEE Advanced result 2020 today, October 5. In total, 1.6 lakh students had registered for the exam and 1.5 lakh appeared for it. Over 43,000 candidates, including 6,707 girls, have cleared the exam.

Pune boy Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced. While Falor has scored 352 out of 396 marks, Vijaywada's Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Bihar's Vaibhav Raj bagged the second and third rank respectively. Kanishka Mittl, who bagged the 17th rank, is the topper among girls. She scored 315 out of 396 marks.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter to congratulate the candidates who cleared the exam.

"I congratulate all students of #JEEAdvanced who got their desired rank and request them to work for #AtmaNirbharBharat in the near future. Plenty of opportunities are available for students who couldn't get their desired rank. Students should remember that an exam cannot define them," the minister said.

So who is Chirag Falor?

Born on August 26, 2002, Pune boy Chirag has an extreme love for science and astronomy. At a very young age, he showed interest in stars and all things celestial. Falor’s parents gifted him a telescope and that is when he started on his space trek, taking an active interest in night sky observation.

He received a gold medal at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) held in Hungary in 2019. He also placed first at American Mathematics 2019. He has also won accolades at Home Bhabha Balvaidnyaik competition. Chirag was also awarded the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind.