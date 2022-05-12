Who is Campbell Wilson? The newly appointed CEO and MD of Air India

New Delhi: The Tata Group has appointed Campbell Wilson as CEO & MD of Air India. Wilson is currently CEO of Singapore Airline’s low-cost subsidiary Scoot.

The 50-year-old has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines.Born in New Zealand, Wilson started off as a Management Trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996.

He then worked for SIA in Canada, Hong Kong and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led until 2016.

Wilson then served as the Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing of SIA, where he oversaw Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.



He holds a Master of Commerce (1st Class Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.Tata Sons had appointed former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India. Ayci declined to take up the position amid controversies over his views on India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 04:39 PM IST