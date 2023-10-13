Who Is Azhar Iqubal? Meet Shark Tank Season 3's Newest Judge Who Co-Founded Inshorts

Azhar Iqubal | Twitter

Shark Tank India announced the addition of latest judge – Azhar Iqubal, the 30-year-old CEO and co-founder of Inshorts. The announcement was made on Shark Tank India's official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"The Sharks are ready and set to begin shooting for the fourth schedule of the new season. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!" Shark Tank India's post read.

Who is Azhar Iqubal?

Iqubal came to the limelight after he along with his IIT classmates Anunay Arunav and Deepit Purkayastha launched a Facebook page 'News in Shorts'. It provided concise news summaries in no more than 60 words. Eventually, it became popular and was later evolved into English news app, Inshorts.

Iqubal and other Inshorts co-founders hail from Bihar and are IIT dropouts. Inshorts is reported to be valued at Rs 3,700 crore. In 2019, he also created another company named Public – a location-based social network. It currently has over 50 million active users and the creation of more than 1 million videos each month.

Iqubal received multiple awards and recognitions, including the Business World Young Entrepreneur Award, The Most Enterprising Brands, Leaders of Asia Award, Business World 40 under 40, Fortune India 40 under 40, Forbes India 30 under 30, and Forbes Asia 30 under 30.

