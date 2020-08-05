Who is Aditya Yoginath? Twitter in splits as PM Modi comes up with new name for Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. After the ceremony, PM Modi described it as a historical moment.

"With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts of temple construction will be completed," PM Modi said. "Lord Ram always had love in his heart for the poor. His administrative system depended on social equity," he added.

PM Modi further said Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of 'Ram Rajya' (ideal state) on the basis of Lord Ram's character and his virtues.

"Ram resides in our hearts and is an integral part of our lives. People should witness the power of Lord Ram. There were efforts made in various junctures of our history to erase our existence but Lord Ram prevails and is the basis of our culture," he further added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi made a gaffe during his speech which was noticed by a few Twitter users. He called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as 'Aditya Yoginath'.

PM Modi described Yogi as 'energetic', 'successful' and 'popular' Chief Minister. However, he made a mistake while pronouncing his name.

Watch Video: