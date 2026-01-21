Who Is 26-year-Old Simran Bala From J&K, Set To Become First Woman Officer To Lead An All-Male CRPF Unit Republic Day Parade?

Simran Bala | X

New Delhi: Twenty-six-year-old Simran Bala, an Assistant Commandant hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, is all set to become the first woman officer to lead an all-male contingent of her force during the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi on 26 January, officials said.

Who Is Simran Bala?

Simran Bala is originally from Nowshera, a border town in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, and is the first woman from the district to join the country’s largest paramilitary force at the officer rank.

According to local media reports, Bala was the only woman candidate from Jammu and Kashmir to clear the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination in May 2023. She secured the 82nd All India Rank in her very first attempt.

While there have been instances in the past of women CRPF officers commanding Republic Day contingents, this is the first time a woman officer will lead a contingent of more than 140 male personnel during the annual national event, officials told news agency PTI.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be the Chief Guests at the Republic Day Parade in 2026.