Who Are The 7 MPs Who Quit AAP To Join BJP? Check Full List & Their Profiles

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been rocked by the move from Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha that he, along with a group of party MPs, has decided to quit and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference, Chadha said, “We have decided that we, the two-thirds members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP.”

With AAP having 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, at least seven members are part of the move.

Who Are The 7 MPs? A Look At Their Profiles

Raghav Chadha

One of AAP’s most prominent faces, Chadha has been a key spokesperson and strategist. A Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, he has played a central role in shaping the party’s national narrative and outreach.

Swati Maliwal

A prominent activist-turned-politician, Maliwal rose to national attention during the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare. She served as Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (2015–2024), where she led campaigns on women’s safety and anti-trafficking.

Elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2024, she has been vocal on governance and women’s issues, while also publicly criticising AAP leadership in recent years.

Harbhajan Singh

Popularly known as “Bhajji,” the former India cricketer joined AAP and was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab in 2022. He has campaigned actively for the party and positioned his political journey as a learning phase after a celebrated cricket career.

Sandeep Pathak

Considered a key strategist within AAP, Pathak played a crucial role in the party’s electoral successes, including the 2022 Punjab landslide victory. He served as AAP’s National General Secretary (Organisation) and has been instrumental in expanding the party beyond Delhi.

Ashok Mittal

An educationist and founder of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Mittal entered politics with AAP and became a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab in 2022. He has contributed to policy discussions around education and entrepreneurship.

Vikram Sahney

An entrepreneur and philanthropist, member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Punjab, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Vikram Sahney has been an active voice in Parliament on Punjab-related issues such as agriculture, water management, and industry. He has also backed social initiatives, including education support for underprivileged children.

Rajinder Gupta

An industrialist and policy contributor, Gupta entered the Rajya Sabha in 2025. Known for his roles in Punjab’s planning boards across governments, he has focused on economic development and rural employment initiatives.

If the move by seven Rajya Sabha MPs materialises, it would mark a major shift for AAP, impacting its presence in the Upper House and internal stability. It could also bolster the BJP’s prospects in the next Punjab Assembly elections.