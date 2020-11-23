WhiteHat Jr controversy: Delhi HC asks Pradeep Poonia to take down certain tweets, restrains him from commenting

On Monday, the case was heard by a single judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and the Delhi High Court came down heavily on Poonia over his comments. According to a LiveLaw report, the judge has granted ad-interim injunction to WhiteHat Jr and founder Karan Bajaj against Pradeep Poonia, restraining him from commenting on the number or quality of teachers of WhiteHat Jr.

The court said that Poonia should restrain himself to healthy discussion about the nature of the company's work, adding that disparaging claims against their teachers without having sufficient information was malicious and defamatory. The court also rapped him over allegations that he had doxed the teachers.

He has been directed to take down specific tweets regarding these topics as well as allegations that WhiteHat was a pyramid scheme and so on. He has also been restrained from hacking or unauthorizedly accessing internal communiques between company employees on his YouTube channel. Such videos will now have to be taken down.