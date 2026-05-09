Where Is Mamata Banerjee Now? Will She Attend Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In As Chief Minister? Here's What We Know

West Bengal's former CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: As Suvendu Adhikari prepares to take oath as the first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal on Saturday, political attention has shifted to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose absence from public view since the election results drama has sparked speculation over her whereabouts and whether she will attend the historic ceremony.

Where Is Mamata Banerjee Now?

There has been no official confirmation regarding Banerjee’s current whereabouts, and she has largely remained away from public view since the massive political drama after the All India Trinamool Congress suffered a major defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, where Adhikari will formally take charge as Chief Minister, marking the BJP’s first government in Bengal since Independence.

Will Mamata Banerjee Attend Bengal CM Swearing-In Event?

Amid speculation over Banerjee’s participation, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said she had been invited to the ceremony as per protocol. “Mamata Banerjee has been invited as per protocol,” Bhattacharya told ANI, adding that the decision to attend now rests entirely with her.

He also described Adhikari’s elevation as the fulfilment of “the dream of millions of BJP workers” and said the formation of the new government reflected the vision of Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, several Union ministers, and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the high-profile ceremony.

On Friday, Amit Shah formally announced Adhikari as the BJP legislature party leader after a meeting with newly elected MLAs following the Assembly election results declared on May 4. Adhikari emerged as the unanimous choice for the top post after the BJP secured a sweeping victory, ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.

Adhikari had earlier earned the 'giant-killer' tag in 2021 after defeating Banerjee in Nandigram. His latest victory over the veteran TMC supremo has now paved the way for him to lead the BJP’s first government in West Bengal.