Where is Aradhana jeep, asks Mahindra

New Delhi: Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Saturday tweeted about a jeep used in the 1969 movie "Aradhana" in an evergreen song "Mere Sapno Ki Rani" and wondered how much it would fetch in an auction now. He tagged a New York Times tweet on his Twitter handle@anandmahindra and wrote: "I wonder what the auction price would be of the Mahindra UV that Rajesh Khanna used in 'Aradhana' when he sang 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani!' Haven't been able to locate that car. I think we need to be more conscious about the heritage cars in Indian cinema."

The New York Times tweet read: "Steve McQueen's "hero car" from the movie "Bullitt" is heading to auction, and its own figures the price could approach $5 million " or at least far more than the $3,500 his father paid in 1974." The post got 115 retweets and 1.5K likes. In reply, one user pointed out: "Steve McQueen was a great action hero famous for his car and motorcycle racing skills... thus, his cars still sell at high price in auctions."

He tweeted the song's clip from 'Aradhana' and wrote: "...our Superstar was more famous for his love songs than driving skills." One user posted a picture of another jeep from an old movie and wrote: "Sir, see this extended-body @MahindraRise decked out with fancy dual horns."

One user tweeted: "This is not America that you will get millions for celebrity and old vintage cars. Aap jo jeep dhoond rahe hai woh kabhi ka bhangar me bech diya hai. (The jeep you are looking for has been sold in scrap a long time back). Bet with me your latest SUV for me. If I lose I will pay you Rs 1,111 as token for losing the bet to you. Good luck."

A user tweeted: "Lovely drive down nostalgia lane in a left-hand driven vehicle in India. "The jeep was allegedly gifted by Dimple to Rajesh Khanna... so maybe @mrsfunnybones would know...." @mrsfunnybones is the Twitter handle of Rajesh and Dimple Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna.

"Even two wheelers like Jawa have been used in many movies. In 'Chashme Buddoor', the bike is an integral part of the story. There is even a song about it -- 'Kali ghodi dwar khadi'," pointed out a user.