Where Does 1993 Blasts Mastermind Dawood Ibrahim Live In Pakistan?

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been reportedly hospitalised in Pakistan's Karachi due to a serious health complication. Several reports claim that Dawood Ibrahim was poisoned, but there was no confirmation of the same. While Pakistan Govt refuses to admit that he stays in Pakistan, a confirmation from Pakistan about his hospitalisation is far from reality.

Here are 10 key facts about Dawood Ibrahim

1) Where does Dawood Live?

Indian authorities have often said they believe Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi's upmarket Clifton area. But, Pakistan, for decades, has denied sheltering the wanted underworld don and has denied his presence in their country.

Ibrahim has been staying in Pakistan for decades. This was confirmed by his nephew, telling the National Investigating Agency that the underworld don stays in Karachi after marrying for the second time.

Clifton is an upscale and historic seaside locality in Karachi, Pakistan. It is one of the most affluent parts of the city, home to some of Karachi's most expensive real estates. It is home to several foreign consulates, while its commercial centres are amongst the most high-end in Pakistan, with a strong presence of international brands.

2) Dawood originally Lived in Mumbai's Dongri area

Born in December 1955 in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, Dawood Ibrahim's family later moved to Mumbai's Dongri area. In the 1970s, he rose to prominence within Mumbai's underworld, initially associated with the Haji Mastan gang. Over time, he gained influence, leading to the identification of his gang as the notorious "D-Company."

3) Dawood & D-Company

He is also believed to be involved in various other criminal activities, such as drug trafficking, money laundering, extortion, and arms smuggling. He runs this organised crime syndicate under the so-called 'D-Company'.

He is said to have close links with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

4) 1993 Bombay bombings mastermind

Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has been a fugitive, residing in Pakistan for several years. The devastating bombings resulted in over 250 casualties and left thousands injured. Authorities are closely monitoring his health condition amidst heightened concerns and swirling rumours.

5) Involvement in 2008 Mumbai Attacks

Dawood Ibrahim is also suspected to have a role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people and injured over 300. The attacks were carried out by 10 terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, who arrived in Mumbai by sea and targeted multiple locations, such as the Taj Mahal Hotel, the Oberoi Trident Hotel, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and the Nariman House.

According to some reports, Dawood Ibrahim provided logistical and financial support to the attackers, and also helped them escape from Mumbai. He also allegedly used his network of hawala operators and fake currency dealers to fund the attacks.

6) Involvement in 2010 Pune German Bakery Blast

Dawood Ibrahim is also wanted in connection with the 2010 Pune German Bakery blast, which killed 17 people and injured over 60. The blast occurred at the popular German Bakery in the Koregaon Park area of Pune, which was frequented by foreigners and tourists.

7) Involvement in 2013 IPL Spot-Fixing Scandal

Dawood Ibrahim is also accused of being involved in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, which rocked the Indian cricket world. The scandal involved the fixing of certain aspects of the matches, such as the number of runs scored in an over, by some players of the Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians teams. Apart from these major cases, Dawood Ibrahim is also wanted in several other cases of murder, extortion, kidnapping, and smuggling. Some of the prominent cases are:

8) Wanted Criminal by Indian Govt

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh on fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the most-wanted man of India, who is designated 'global terrorist' by the United Nations. The development took place in 2022

9) Dawood- A global terrorist

He was designated a global terrorist by the United Nations and the U.S. treasury department. He was associated with Al Qaida, Osama Bin Laden and Taliban. He has been using the terror network to facilitate his massive empire of drug smuggling. Part of the profits generated through the sale of drugs is, in turn, used to finance terror activities under the close guidance of the ISI.

10) Controls Karachi Airport?

Additionally, the NIA, in its chargesheet, against Dawood Ibrahim had stated that he and his top aides control Pakistan’s Karachi airport.