When there was JNU research paper wondering if Savita Bhabhi was Gujarati!

Many Indians would have read or at least heard about the popular fictional porn character ‘Savita Bhabhi’, but did any of you wonder where in India might she based from? Well, a graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru University have found the answer.

In her research paper titled ‘Rethinking Gujarati Identity through the Image of Savita Bhabhi’, Anannya Bohidar intends to look at the inception, ideation, production and patronage of Savita Bhabhi.

Bohidar said, “The paper discusses and analyzes the reasons behind the ideation of a married Gujarati bhabhi in the realm of popular culture. For instance, in most of the ‘saas-bahu’ sagas the wives are so involved with their families that their husbands feel neglected, leading to extra-marital affairs. The comic also derives other aspects like the enjoyment and the lifestyle of Gujaratis.”

The paper also explains the similarities between Savita Bhabhi’s husband and general Gujarati men. The spirit of entrepreneurship, moving to different places and having barely any time for their wives are among some of the common traits.

Bohidar took inspiration from Kama Sutra among other ancient texts. She says, “While Savita Bhabhi derives inspiration from Kama Sutra, she is not the quintessential woman who lets the man decide everything. She is critiquing the patriarchal society.

The popular comic was introduced in 2008. However, it was banned by the Indian government in 2009. But it still continues to rule the roost over the Internet.

Now, apart from dhokla and fafda, Gujaratis could be proud of something else too:(