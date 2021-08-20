When the Taliban asked India to retain diplomatic presence in Afghanistan

Advertisement

Earlier this week, as the Taliban took over Afghanistan, thousands made frantic attempts to leave the country. Over the last few days, there have been several horror stories reported - from people falling off in mid-air after clinging to the wheels of a plane to stampede-like situations during boarding. In one now viral incident a US flight eventually left with more than 600 people crammed tightly inside.

With Kabul airport under the militants' control, India has evacuated hundreds, with the Ministry of External Affairs having announced earlier this week that all diplomats and staff residing in the Kabul embassy will be shifted back to the country immediately. The final flight, a C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the IAF that took off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Tuesday morning brought back 120 people, including the Indian ambassador and embassy staff as well as three ITBP sniffer dogs. But it would seem that the Taliban had not wished for India's departure.

According to reports, ahead of the planned departures, senior Taliban leaders had reached out to the country urging it to retain diplomatic presence in the country. As per the HT report, Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai who is considered to be number two in the Taliban’s negotiating team and third overall among leaders based in Qatar, had conveyed the message informally. The request is believed to have come as a surprise as he had in the past been critical of India's role in Afghanistan in the past.

In related news, the sources in the security set-up have told news agency IANS that the Taliban have searched the closed Indian Consulates in Kandahar and Herat two days ago and the reportedly took some documents from the two missions. Reportedly, the insurgents broke into the Consulate buildings and also took parked vehicles.

The evacuation of remaining Indian workers were also discussed recently in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) wherein the Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to take all necessary steps to bring them back.

The government has also introduced a new category of visa, "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" ,under which all Afghan nationals can apply to visit India. The emergency visa will be valid for six months first.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 02:55 PM IST