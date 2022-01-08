When is Punjab election? know dates, results and other details

Punjab with 117 seats will vote in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of ballots will be on March 10 along with four other states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, the Election Commission announced on Saturday, and banned physical rallies and roadshows till January 15 due to Covid concerns.

Announcing the election schedule with a strong focus on digital and virtual modes of campaigning, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the ban on rallies, roadshows, nukkad sabhas, padayatras and vehicle rallies will be reviewed on January 15.

SAD President Badal hailed the poll announcement, saying the people of the state will heave a big sigh of relief. "This signals the end of anarchy, chaos, confusion and misgovernance in Punjab,"

In a statement here, the SAD President said the people of the state were ready and eagerly looking forward to a strong, stable and development oriented SAD-BSP government, committed to peace and communal harmony.

In the 2017 assembly elections the Congress had won 77 of the 117 seats, followed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 20, SAD 15, BJP three and two others.

The elections have huge political significance with BJP ruling four of these five states, while it is making a big push to capture Congress-ruled Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party is also emerging as an important player.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday hailed the announcement of polls in Punjab on February 14, saying the 'big day' will decide the future of the state, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the people would heave a big sigh of relief with the end of 'misgovernance'.

Appealing to the people to participate in the carnival of democracy with full spirit while at the same time observing all COVID related protocols, the two-time Chief Minister said, "Sooner the better. We are all set for the big day that will decide the future of Punjab."

