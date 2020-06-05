When Aamir Khan slammed Modi over 2002 riots in 2005

The roller coaster of the relationship shared by PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Amir Khan looked settled for a while as we saw photos of the actor and PM Narendra Modi on several occasions, be at the PMO or at the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema. However, Twitter has just found an old NDTV interview of an Amir Khan, wherein he criticized Modi and BJP for the 2002 Gujrat riots. Many users are now sharing the clip of the interview and tagging the actor on Twitter.

In an interview given to Shekhar Gupta in 2005, while talking about violence in society and 2002 riots in Gujarat, Amir Khan quoted, "According to me somebody like Modi, I mean, there were innocent Indians being killed. It is completely irrelevant to be it they were Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Paris' or whoever. There were Indians being killed by someone who is supposedly a leader and he is responsible, he and his party are responsible for the killings and high trauma on thousands of Indians"

The actor, in the interview, further said, "In my opinion, people who indulge in these kinds of things are the most unpatriotic and completely Anti-Indian." He also said that such people damage the idea of humanity and the idea of a good, healthy society.