When Aamir Khan slammed Modi over 2002 riots in 2005

The roller coaster of the relationship shared by PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Amir Khan looked settled for a while as we saw photos of the actor and PM Narendra Modi on several occasions, be at the PMO or at the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema. However, Twitter has just found an old NDTV interview of an Amir Khan, wherein he criticized Modi and BJP for the 2002 Gujrat riots. Many users are now sharing the clip of the interview and tagging the actor on Twitter.
In an interview given to Shekhar Gupta in 2005, while talking about violence in society and 2002 riots in Gujarat, Amir Khan quoted, "According to me somebody like Modi, I mean, there were innocent Indians being killed. It is completely irrelevant to be it they were Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Paris' or whoever. There were Indians being killed by someone who is supposedly a leader and he is responsible, he and his party are responsible for the killings and high trauma on thousands of Indians"
The actor, in the interview, further said, "In my opinion, people who indulge in these kinds of things are the most unpatriotic and completely Anti-Indian." He also said that such people damage the idea of humanity and the idea of a good, healthy society.
Amir Khan's films, after this interview, had to face huge backlash in the State of Gujrat. However, after Modi came to power in 2014, the relationship between the duo started taking an u-turn. The actor, in 2014, made headlines when he met PM Modi with a DVD of his reality show Satyamev Jayate.
This was not the only incident when the actor met Narendra Modi. We also find him exchanging on Twitter with the PM on many occasions. After the old interview clip surfaced today on Twitter, some users slammed the actor for not speaking against the latest atrocities on minorities in India. However, many users came to his rescue and said that when he spoke against the intolerance in India, he was literally hounded on social media and that is why, now the actor chose not to speak.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)