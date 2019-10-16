WhatsApp includes Memoji in its new updates for iPhone

WhatsApp’s update game is getting stronger each day. The Facebook-owned online chat app is adding new features to its iOS and Android versions.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, is on version 2.19.100 for the iPhone and the new update is available on the App store.

The new update will allow iPhone users to edit and send back media in the chat. For this, the user has to tap the doodle icon when viewing an image or video to access the editing tools.

The new WhatsApp for iOS has also added the feature to play voice messages directly from the notification prompts. For this, a user has to long press on the notification that indicates a new incoming voice message, and then tap on play.

The update includes a Memoji as stickers. The Memojis can be sent as stickers within chats directly from the emoji keyboard in iOS 13.

WhatsApp says users can now also change the font of texts in the camera by tapping the “T” icon.

Android users are holding their breath for the upcoming features for their WhatsApp. These features are currently being tested in the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android.